Ace your next data science interview

Sample question: Statistical knowledge

Suppose there are 15 different color crayons in a box. Each time one obtains a crayon, it is equally likely to be any of the 15 types. Compute the expected # of different colors that are obtained in a set of 5 crayons. (Hint: use indicator variables and linearity of expectation)






We enumerate the crayons from 1 to 15. Let \(X_i\) indicate when the ith crayon is among the 5 crayons selected.

So,
\(E(X_i) =\) Pr {Probability that at least one type i crayon is in set of 5}
\(E(X_i) =\) 1 - Pr {no type i crayons in set of 5}
\(E(X_i) = 1 - \frac{14}{15}^5\ \)

Therefore, the expected # of coupons is:

\( = \sum_{i=1}^{25} E(X_i)\)
\( = 15[1 - \frac{14}{15}^5]\)
\( = 4.38\)






Sample question: Coding/computation

Given a dataframe, df, return only those rows which have missing values.
For example:

Name age favorite_color grade name
Willard Morris 20 blue Willard Morris
Al Jennings 19 red 92 Al Jennings
22 yellow 95 Omar Mullins
Spencer McDaniel 21 green 70 Spencer McDaniel

Will return...
Name age favorite_color grade name
Willard Morris 20 blue Willard Morris
22 yellow 95 Omar Mullins





in Python

df[df.isnull().any(axis=1)






